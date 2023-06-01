Man charged with capital murder in shooting that killed two at Deep Ellum bar

The suspect, 25-year-old Tommy Spell, was already in jail on unrelated felony charges.

DALLAS — A man has been charged in connection to a shooting at a Deep Ellum bar that left two people dead in March, Dallas police said.

Police on Thursday, June 1, announced that they identified Tommy Spell, 25, as the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Bitter End bar on Elm Street. The incident happened on March 15.

Rickey Gossett, 37, and Danielle Jones, 30, were killed in the shooting.

Police said Spell was already in Dallas County Jail on unrelated felony charges. The department obtained an arrest warrant and charged the 25-year-old with capital murder.

Spell's other unrelated charges include aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and deadly conduct, according to jail records.

During the investigation, police said Gossett was on the patio of the bar when he was approached by a suspect who then fired multiple gunshots.

Jones was standing inside the bar at the time when she was also struck by a bullet that went through a window.

A month after the shooting, Dallas police released surveillance video of the incident as they continued their search for the suspect. The video showed the suspect firing shots and then running away.

Jones' family has filed a lawsuit against Bitter End, claiming that the business did not ensure "sufficient security measures, personnel, guards and patrols... as well as failing to ensure adequate access controls to prevent loitering, to reasonably ensure the safety of their premises despite being located in an area where crime is prevalent."