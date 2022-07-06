Man arrested for rape at gunpoint near Fort Worth West 7th bar, police say

The 24-year-old now faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault, police said in a news release.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint near a Fort Worth bar last month has been arrested, police announced on Tuesday.

Caylon Washington, 24, faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault, according to a police news release. He was in custody at the Tarrant County jail on Wednesday with his bond set at $75,000, according to online records.

The alleged incident happened on June 27 near the 900 block of Foch Street in Fort Worth's popular West 7th entertainment district, west of downtown.

A woman reported that a man threatened her with a gun and raped her, police said. The woman did not know her attacker.

Detectives reviewed nearby camera footage, conducted surveillance and "utilized every available resource to take this violent offender off the streets and prevent the possibility of any further attacks," the news release said.

Washington was arrested Thursday, three days after the alleged assault happened.

Police said detectives do not believe there are any other cases related to the incident, though they have uploaded the case information to national databases "as a precaution in case there are other related offenses."