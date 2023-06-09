Man arrested following police chase that started in Downtown Dallas and ended with him running into and out of Arlington's AT&T Stadium, police said

Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies had pursued the man from Dallas to Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after he led authorities on a chase that eventually ended in his arrest near AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded at around 5 p.m. to the 100 block of Commerce Street in Dallas in regards to reports of a man with a handgun in his lap inside a car who "had thoughts of suicide by cop."

Deputies arrived and tried to do a welfare check on the man when he drove off from the parking lot and lead the responding officers on a chase, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said the chase went westbound on Interstate 30 until the man exited the highway. At that point, the sheriff's office said, deputies terminated the formal chase but could still see the man continuing to drive on a flat tire.

Then, as the deputies were leaving near Randol Mill Road, the sheriff's office said they saw the man pull into the parking lot of AT&T Stadium and run on foot into the stadium while holding the gun his waistband.

Police in Arlington were called to the scene as the man could then be seen running away from the stadium on Randol Mill Road, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and Arlington Police officers were eventually able to take the man into custody without further incident, according to the sheriff's office.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office said that Arlington officers found a 9mm handgun within the AT&T Stadium grounds.

It was later discovered that the man had an active warrant for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff's office said.