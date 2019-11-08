A 30-year-old man faces a murder charge after shooting another man during an argument, Dallas police said.

Oscar Hurtado is accused of killing 28-year-old Juan Garay, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of Grey Dawn Lane in east Dallas. They found Garay shot to death.

Investigators believe Hurtado shot Garay after an argument. Hurtado declined to speak to detectives.

He remains in the Dallas County jail in lieu of $250,000.

Also on WFAA:

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.