ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police have made an arrest in a road rage shooting that happened last year in October in Arlington.



According to Arlington police, Andrew Cantu, 29, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



The crash happened Monday, October 22, in the westbound lanes on Interstate 20 near the New York Avenue exit. Police said Cantu sideswiped the victim's car that tried to merge on I-20.

Arlington police said the man had his wife in the front passenger seat and two small children in the backseat.

The two cars pulled over. Cantu got out of his vehicle and started kicking the driver's door and banging on the window. Once the victim rolled down the window, and that's when Cantu fired one round, Arlington police.

A bullet grazed the man's head. He was sent to a hospital and later released.

