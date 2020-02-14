ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police arrested a 48-year-old man who is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a human trafficking victim, official say.
According to authorities, Joe Conley was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after detectives located him at a business near the 2500 block of East Abram Street.
Officers say Conley started to run when officers approached him. He will also face a charge of evading arrest, police said.
Police say Conley had an active warrant for a human trafficking case from last year that involved minors.
He is currently being held without bond at the Arlington jail, officials say.