DALLAS — Update 12:50 p.m. Wednesday with the suspect's name.

A man who was arrested Monday night for sleeping in public is connected to a fatal stabbing, police say.

Around 11:00 p.m., Dallas police arrested Eduardo Ramirez-Rivera, 39 for sleeping in a public place. Officers say Ramirez-Rivera matched the description of the suspect seen leaving the scene of a Sunday night stabbing.

During an interview with detectives, officials say Ramirez-Rivera waved his Miranda Rights and admitted to getting into a fight and stabbing the victim.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 9400 block of Larga Drive, near Webb Chapel Road. Police found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

The victim’s identity hasn't been released at this time.

Ramirez-Rivera is in jail and will face charges for sleeping in public and murder.

