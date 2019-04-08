DALLAS — A man was arrested Saturday after Dallas police used fingerprints to place him at the scene of an early Friday morning sexual assault and robbery, police said.

Patrick Polk, 24, broke into a woman's house in the 800 block of Exposition Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and sexually assaulted her and took several of her items before running away, police said.

Police were able to identify Polk's fingerprints and found him Saturday morning, police said. They arrested him on unrelated outstanding warrants.

Once he was booked, Polk admitted to the assault and robbery and was charged with sexual assault in addition to the charges on his outstanding warrants, police said.

His bond has yet to be set.

