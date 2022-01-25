Man arrested after SWAT situation in Fort Worth

A woman reported that she was violently assaulted by her adult male partner, police said. He later barricaded himself in a residence.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after SWAT responded to an incident at a Fort Worth residence, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 2:34 a.m. to the 3300 block of South Main Street in response to a domestic dispute.

A woman reported that she was violently assaulted by her partner, a man, police said. She went to a convenience store to meet with officers.

The man remained at the residence and didn't respond to officers' directions to leave the residence, police said.

SWAT was requested. The man exited the residence at about 5:41 a.m. and was taken into custody, police said.