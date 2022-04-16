Man accused of stealing $30,000 in furniture from Garland business found hiding on roof of a house, police say

Kennedy Carter, 54, was caught on surveillance video stealing a cargo trailer with thousands of dollars in furniture in Garland, according to police.

GARLAND, Texas — A man has been arrested after police said he was caught on video stealing a trailer filled with $30,000 in furniture from a Garland business early Saturday.

Police in Garland said they responded around 1 a.m. to a call about a theft in the 700 block of Easy Street, near Forest Lane and S. Plano Road.

According to police, a caller reported that they were watching live surveillance video of a person in a pickup truck stealing a cargo trailer.

Garland officers found the vehicle near Forest Lane and Skillman Street and tried to perform a traffic stop, but the suspect drove off, according to police.

Police said the suspect drove to an area at Sinclair Avenue and Gaston Parkway, near Garland and Jupiter roads, and then fled on foot.

Officers were able to use a drone to find the suspect, later identified as Kennedy Carter, hiding on the roof of a home on Wyatt Street, police said.

Police said officers recovered the stolen trailer and furniture and later learned that the pickup truck was also reported as stolen out of Dallas.