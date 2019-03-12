DESOTO, Texas — A woman 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her front yard Monday night in DeSoto, police said.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Greenbrook Drive near and found the woman with multiple stab wounds. She has not been publicly identified.

She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim's ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Matthew Shane Gonzalez, was arrested early Tuesday by Irving police on a murder charge, officials said.

Also on WFAA: