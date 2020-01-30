An elementary school teacher is facing an indecency with a child sexual contact charge, according to officials.

Grapevine police say Jeffrey Brooks, 55, turned himself on Jan. 28 at the Tarrant County jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Brooks was then released after posting a $25,000 bond, according to authorities.

Police say the sexual assault claim against Brooks does not involve a current elementary school student. The case stems from an alleged incident that occurred in 2005, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The victim came forward in November 2019. She stated that Brooks sexually assaulted her in 2005 at Faith Christian School in Tarrant County, according to documents.

She says the assault occurred during a private piano lesson with Brooks.

According to the affidavit, Brooks allegedly asked the victim if she knew what a penis and vagina were. He then fondled over her clothes.

Brooks then told the victim how sex works. The victim told detectives she felt "freaked out and dirty" after the conversation, the affidavit says.

The next day, the victim walked the opposite direction of Brooks when she was dropped off at the school. When her parents asked why she told them, "she had bad thoughts when it comes to Jeff" and pointed to her privates, documents state.

According to the affidavit, the victim has gone through therapy and decided to tell the police about the assault after she learned that Brooks was a teacher at a Euless elementary school.

Officials advise parents who believe their child could be a victim to contact Grapevine police or their local law enforcement immediately.

Grapevine Faith Christian School released the following written statement in response to the accusations:

Jeffrey Brooks served as a music teacher at Grapevine Faith from 2001-2005. The news of an alleged incident that occurred on our campus between Mr. Brooks and a young student in 2005 grieves us. Our hearts hurt for the student involved and the student’s family. We are prepared to fully cooperate with law enforcement as the legal process continues and urge anyone who has information related to this situation to immediately contact the Grapevine Police Department.

