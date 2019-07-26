A 46-year-old man is accused of posing as a lawyer in North Texas.

Keldrick Lashawn Porter was arrested Wednesday on two counts of falsely hold oneself out as a lawyer, a third-degree felony, and one felony charge of theft from a person.

Two of the charges were filed by Grapevine authorities and one by Plano authorities, court records show.

Plano police believe there may be more people "unaware they have fallen victim to his scam."

Anyone who has paid Porter for legal services should contact the police in the city where the transactions occurred, Plano police said.

Porter remains jailed in Collin County in lieu of $151,500 bail.

