IRVING, Texas — Irving police arrested a 40-year-old man who is accused of killing a woman and then leaving her body in a Dumpster, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

On Feb. 21, Kephren Thomas was arrested and booked in the Irving City Jail on a murder charge. He remains in custody in lieu of a $1 million bail.

Earlier in the month, on Feb. 2, detectives found the body of 22-year-old Jessica Hernandez inside a Dumpster in the 2900 block of North Belt Line Road.

Police believe Thomas is responsible for killing her.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video showed Hernandez leaving her house in a cab on Jan. 26, which was the last day her family saw her.

Hernandez was reported missing two days later, on Jan. 28., authorities say.

Detectives believe the 22-year-old was killed at an unknown location and then put her body inside the trash bin behind an Aldi grocery store.

According to police documents, Hernandez had several wounds to her head, which were caused by blunt force trauma.

The day Hernandez went missing, several transactions to Yellow Cab of DFW were made. Police say the transactions were from a phone number that belongs to Thomas, police say.

According to detectives, Hernandez used a taxi to go to the suspect’s house. The cab driver said when he dropped the victim off at Thomas' house, a male walked outside to pay.

Later that day, Thomas allegedly tried to rent a U-Haul with that same card and phone number, but it was denied, investigators say.

According to a search warrant, Thomas was seen on Feb. 2 at the Aldi grocery store that Hernandez's body was found.

Detectives say surveillance video shows a white vehicle pull behind a Dumpster, then a man opens the trunks and pulls something out.

The same man is then seen leaving the scene in the white vehicle.

Authorities say the morning of Feb. 2, police received a domestic call from a woman at the suspect’s house.

The woman told authorities and said she allowed Thomas to drive her vehicle around the Irving/Las Colinas area that day.

Police believe based this and additional evidence, Thomas is the one who killed Hernandez and then dumped her body.

The motive in her death remains unknown at this time.

