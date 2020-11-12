Man accused of auto theft hospitalized after self-inflicted gunshot, Garland police say

Authorities said no officers fired their weapons during the incident Friday morning.

An investigation is underway after Garland police said a man accused of stealing a vehicle is in critical condition after shooting himself Friday.

The incident started around 9 a.m. when Garland police said they were informed about Wylie officers following a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said the vehicle was allegedly stolen at gunpoint in Dallas prior to the pursuit with Wylie police.

At one point, the driver of the vehicle allegedly turned into an ally near the 1400 block of Bosque Drive and stopped the car, officials said.

That's when officers who were allegedly trying to communicate with the driver, hear a gunshot from inside the vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital by Garland paramedics.

Investigators said they found a handgun in the vehicle and that no other people were inside the alleged stolen car.

