A 43-year-old man died after being gunned down inside a house overnight in Dallas, officials say.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday near the 8100 block of Carbondale Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the suspect who was in the front yard of the residence, officials say.

That's when the 42-year-old suspect allegedly told officers that he shot someone inside of the house, according to authorities.

When officers entered the residence, they found Travis Crowder, 43, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas-Fire Rescue medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The suspect told detectives that he and Crowder got into an argument that escalated into a fight. That’s when the suspect took out a handgun and shot Crowder multiple times, police say.

Investigators say the suspect was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

The suspect is being transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and faces a murder charge. His name will not be released until he has been officially booked, officials say.

