COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in a 2017 murder-for-hire.

This week, a jury found Robert Veal guilty of capital murder, according to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.

Veal is one of four people who took part in the killing of Kelli Underwood more than two years ago, according to investigators.

On Sept. 20, 2017, Underwood was found dead inside her house with multiple gunshot and stab wounds. Underwood’s body was discovered by her own daughter, authorities say.

An accomplice, Delvin Powell, was last seen with Underwood at her house on the last day she was known to be alive, according to officials.

Authorities say after their investigation they learned that Powell and Veal were hired by two other people to carry out the murder.

RELATED: Man sentenced to life in prison in Princeton woman's murder: 'The jury’s verdict brings justice for the family'

The four suspects faced charges in the murder-for-hire plot, the DA's office says.

In August 2019, a jury found Powell guilty of capital murder. He was also sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“The victim was truly beloved by her family," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after Powell's sentencing. "The jury’s verdict brings justice for the family and guarantees this brutal murderer can never harm an innocent person again."

More on WFAA: