Man, 36, allegedly admitted to shooting victim at Williams Fried Chicken in Dallas

Authorities say the shooting occurred Friday night near the Williams Chicken at E Ledbetter Drive and Sunnyvale Street.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly admitted to police that he shot a person at a restaurant Friday night.

Police say around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call near the 4700 block of South R.L. Thornton Freeway.

Authorities say when they responded to the scene, Carlos Davis, 36, was in a vehicle taking the victim to get help from the medics who responded to the call.

Officers say when they went to check-in with Dallas Fire-Rescue crews, they noticed the victim had a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The 36-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital, authorities say. His condition is unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

During the investigation, Davis allegedly admitted to police that he shot the victim at Williams Fried Chicken near Sunnyvale Street and E. Ledbetter Drive, officials say.

Detectives say they recovered a handgun at the scene.

Davis was arrested and booked into jail on two charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.