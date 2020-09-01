HALTOM CITY, Texas — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he confessed to starting an apartment fire on Christmas Day, Haltom City police say.

Santos Bueno has been booked in jail on an arson charge. Detectives say he admitted to starting a fire at the Northern Cross Apartments last month and set a separate fire in Fort Worth.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, Haltom City firefighters responded to a fire near the 4200 block of Northern Cross Boulevard.

When they arrived, fire crews said heavy smoke was coming from a model unit on the first floor.

A sprinkler system helped control the flames and the fire was quickly extinguished, according to authorities.

Detectives say during their investigation, they suspected a person who worked at the complex started the fire.

Bueno was arrested a few weeks later after being linked to the incident, police say.

Investigators believe Bueno could be responsible for at least four other fires in the area, and possibly even fires out of state.

