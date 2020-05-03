A 20-year-old was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning, officials say.

The deadly crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. Thursday near the 3400 block of East State Highway 183, according to Irving police.

Authorities say 22-year-old Elmer Cruz was driving with his brother, Ariel Cruz, in the passenger seat when their vehicle crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer.

The two men are brothers and both were injured during the incident. Ariel died from his injuries and Elmer is expected to be OK, according to police.

Officials say Elmer was cleared by the DWI unit and that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

