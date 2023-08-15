Major pothole on U.S. 75 damages cars, shuts down lane

The damaged road happened just north of the President George Bush Turnpike exit, according to Plano police.

PLANO, Texas — A major pothole on U.S. 75 in Plano damaged several cars and shut down a southbound lane of the highway, police said.

Police posted a photo of the damage Tuesday, Aug. 15, which extended the width of the lane. Police had blocked off the damaged lane and then part of another lane, but cars were still getting by on both sides.

The Texas Department of Transportation had crews respond to the scene to fix the pothole.

Major pothole south bound 75 north of 190 exit has several cars damaged and officers are blocking the road (lanes 4/5). @TxDOT @TxDOTDallas has been notified. Unknown ETA on repair. pic.twitter.com/PXWzBWvtAJ — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) August 15, 2023

Police said the pothole "has several cars damaged," but more information about what happened was not yet available. Video from the scene showed at least one driver working to repair a tire on the side of the road.