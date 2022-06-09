Major cleanup is reducing violent crime in Mill City, a section of South Dallas

City officials have announced major funding to help residents.

DALLAS — City officials have announced major funding to help people living in South Dallas.

Longtime residents said they’re seeing change and less crime.

“It was a mess over here,” said Patricia Cherry. She’s been living in the area for 69 years.

“A lot of junk, sewer line backing up. It was real bad,” said Patricia.

Patricia said she can finally step out of her house and not live in fear.

“They used to come through shooting a bunch of stuff. It’s not all that anymore,” said Patricia.

Part of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s goal is to clean up the city and stop the violence.

“I was born in this city, and I was raised in two historically underserved and overlooked communities,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

On Tuesday morning, the mayor announced a $100,000 investment from his private funds to help clean up blight and crime-ridden areas.

“The criminal was gravitating towards those areas,” said Mayor Johnson.

They teamed up with builders of hope community development corporation, where they’re helping build affordable homes in thriving areas.

Part of the cleanup process is to gather all the trash, clean up the empty lots in Mill City. The goal is to get people in the community involved and empower them.

“We need to reinvest in people, and in places,” said Chief Eddie Garcia.

"We’ve continued to reduce violent crime," said Garcia.

With their new strategy in South Dallas, violent crime is down.

“With each wall of graffiti cleaned up, trash or abandon vehicles removed, vacant, run-down gets revamped,” said Garcia.

And Patricia said she’s living proof of the change.