Crumpled car leaning against pole in major multi-vehicle accident in southeastern Dallas

DALLAS — Emergency crews are working a major accident Thursday night in the southeastern part of Dallas that involved several cars and left multiple people pinned in the wreckage. At least one person has been taken to the hospital, so far.

A spokesperson for Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews were called to the intersection of Great Trinity Forest Way and South Buckner Boulevard - near the junction of Loop 12 and US 175 - around 5:30 p.m.

Aerials over the scene showed several cars with heavy damage, including one that was overturned and suspended against a pole. Traffic in one direction was also being diverted off the roadway into what appeared to be an adjacent parking lot.

At this time, DFR said anywhere from three to six vehicles may have been involved, though aerials appeared to show a total of seven cars with damage.

DFR says multiple units, including five ambulances, have been sent to the scene.

While one person has been rescued so far, there is no information available regarding that person's condition. It's unclear how many other people were transported.