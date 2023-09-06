Train and 18-wheeler crash in Fort Worth, causing ramp closures

Officials said it appears the truck did not use the designated 18-wheeler exit to leave the train yard, and was hit by a passing train as it attempted to leave.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A train and an 18-wheeler got into a collision Friday in Fort Worth, causing road closures and clean-up around the scene.

The train caught the tail-end of the blue semi-truck, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Officials said it appears the truck did not use the designated 18-wheeler exit to leave the train yard, and that was hit by a passing train as it attempted to leave.

Railroad police are working on the accident.

Police are closing the ramp along Chisolm Trail Parkway from Montgomery Street to University Drive in Fort Worth for several hours Friday afternoon as a precaution.

No injuries and no transports have been reported as of Friday at 12:00 p.m.