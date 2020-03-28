A 37-year-old man was robbed and attacked by a suspect who used a machete, officials say.

According to Dallas police, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday near the 2900 block of Jeffries Street.

The victim told officers he was walking away from a nearby bank when a man and woman got out of a vehicle and approached him.

The man was holding a machete and tried to take the victim's wallet, authorities say. When the victim raised his hand to defend himself, the suspect swung the machete and cut the victim's left hand.

At that point, the two suspects then stole the victim's book bag and fled, police say.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a serious hand injury, according to authorities.

A detailed description of the two suspects connected to this case has been not released by officials.

