Luxury golfing destination set to swing into Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal

A group of investors is teeing up to launch a premium golf destination called The Bays Golf Experience and Suites. Set to debut in Spring 2025, this retreat is aimed at both Dallas-Fort Worth residents and global executives.

Spanning 18 acres, the Bays will offer views of the PGA of America's new headquarters in Frisco.

It will have four stories of golf entertainment with what's being billed as the largest television in Frisco, the forefront of TaylorMade golf technology and custom club fittings, and concierge-level service, according to the project's developers.

Based in California, TaylorMade Golf is a premier manufacturer of high-performance golf equipment, golf balls and accessories.

TaylorMade is thrilled to be building out a new custom fitting center as part of the package, said David Abeles, president and CEO of TaylorMade.

“We look forward to welcoming players from around the world and helping them improve their game with the most advanced and innovative products TaylorMade offers," Abeles said in a prepared statement.

Upon arrival, visitors are presented with deluxe golf hitting bays and a 25,000-square-foot putting green and chipping area. Guests will also have the chance to enhance their game using precise ball-tracking software.

The luxury resort, comprising 24 suites with private hitting bays on each balcony, takes inspiration from renowned golf courses like Pebble Beach, St. Andrews and Palm Springs.

James Meese, the visionary and investor behind the Bays, said the combination of TaylorMade and the Bays will offer world-class hospitality to golf enthusiasts who live and work in DFW and for those willing to travel for the very best.

"Imagine being able to watch your own set of TaylorMade custom clubs expertly made right before your eyes," he said. “There is nothing like this in the world, and my partners and I are ecstatic to bring this must-see destination to life in Frisco.”

The Bays will also have a comprehensive walk-up bar featuring a 100-foot-wide television screen surrounded by ring-style seating across three levels. It will be a LEED-certified building, he added.