Luxury condos starting at $3M near Katy Trail break ground — take a look inside

The 6,577-square-foot penthouse at the Dallas mixed-use project has already been sold.

Dallas's next luxury mixed-use project has finally broken ground.

Capital Peak Ventures is developing The Terminal at Katy Trail, a 19-unit mixed-use condo project located at 4205 Buena Vista Street just off Fitzhugh Avenue. Designed by Austin-based Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, the project backs up to the Katy Trail and is inspired by the world’s most iconic train stations, an aesthetic that celebrates the history of the Katy Trail, which was once an important rail line hand-built in the 1860s.

“The Katy Trail is one of the brightest gems of the city of Dallas,” said Blake Shipp, co-founder and managing principal at Capitol Peak Ventures, in a prepared statement. “It is a privilege to be able to create a residence alongside it, an honor that we do not take lightly.”

To view more photos of what the complex will look like, click here.

The available condos at The Terminal range in size between 2,392 square feet and 4,375 square feet, offering both two- and three-bedroom units. Oversized interior doors, custom cabinetry, refrigerated wine storage, a large butler's pantry, and chef’s kitchen with elite-grade appliances are just a few of the features found in each unit. The project's 6,577-square-foot penthouse has already been sold. Condos will start at $3 million, with each one featuring its own sizable balcony and unique layout.

"We noticed that there were a lot of apartments already, and the condos that were around weren't really welcoming for empty nesters. That's when we decided to go with large condos that felt like single-family residences," Lindsay Bayer Shipp, co-founder of Capitol Peak Ventures, told the Business Journal in 2019.

Additional amenities will include a living-room-style lobby, concierge desk, valet service, underground garage parking, storage units and a fitness room. The building's ground floor will feature 10,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space while the second floor will feature 10,000 square feet of office space, which is being marketed towards family offices.

The rest of the project team includes luxury realtor Faisal Halum of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, general contractor Suffolk Construction and landscape architects Studio Outside. Seasoned developer Laurie Sands Harrison, executive director of The Rosewood Corporation, is an investor in the project and is serving in an advisory capacity.