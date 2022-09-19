LULAC brings six migrants from southern border to Dallas overnight Monday

A family of four and two others arrived on a bus to the LULAC National Education Service Center around 1 a.m.

DALLAS — The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, brought six migrants from the border to Dallas overnight Monday.

“We wanted to go see firsthand what was going on with the people that were arriving as immigrants,” LULAC’s Hilda Ramirez Duarte said of the group’s decision to visit the border.

Once they arrived at the border, Duarte told WFAA they got permission from Mission Border Hope “to bring some of the people back with us.”

LULAC dropped around three dozen migrants off at the Catholic Charities in San Antonio and then brought the remaining six migrants to Dallas.

“We’re able to transport them and take them to a safe place so they could get help and be transferred to their family members that are waiting for them,” Duarte said. “They have a future because they have a court date already set.”

In Spanish, David Bravo and his wife, Ariadny Avila, said through WFAA content editor Itzel Hernandez that the journey to the Texas-Mexico border was not easy, but that overall, they’ve been treated well.

The Venezuelan couple said their plan is to work and care for their two kids.

Arnaldo Aure said he left Venezuela on August 25 and arrived in Dallas on LULAC’s bus Monday. He told WFAA he plans to help his parents and brother.