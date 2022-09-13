Luka is a "dawg" ... literally.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — They say Luka "got that dawg" in him, but now he's sharing a namesake.

Meet "Luka Dogcic," North Richland Hills' newest K-9 officer. The department said Luka Dogcic is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois from Holland and recently spent six weeks of training in the Texas Hill Country with his handler, officer Matt Boyd.

"The team recently returned from the extensive training program, where they trained in both narcotic detection and patrol functions."

The North Richland Hills Police Department recently had a K-9 officer retire: K-9 Breta. Through a generous private donation, much of the cost to replace K-9 Breta was covered, police said.

"The department extends its most sincere thanks and appreciation for the abundant gift," the department said.

In the meantime, North Richland Hills has its newest crime-fighting duo!

Luka Dogcic didn't take long to score, either.

"His first night on the streets resulted in the successful apprehension of a fleeing suspect who was found in a trunk," the department said.

And yes, they're both obviously BIG Luka Doncic fans. (could you tell?)