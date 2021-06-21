Luby's Inc. finds buyer for cafeteria restaurants, including several in Houston area

There’s hope after all for fans and employees of more than 30 Luby’s restaurants that were in danger of closing for good in August.

HOUSTON — There's hope after all for Luby’s fans and employees after the restaurant was in danger of closing for good in August.

The company announced it will sell its restaurant business to affiliate Calvin Gin. The sale is for 32 locations including 13 Houston restaurants.



Calvin Gin is likely to keep the locations open and employees at those locations will most likely keep their jobs.

The list of the 32 Texas restaurants, including the 13 in the Houston area. can be found on the Houston Business Journal website.

Continue reading on the Houston Business Journal.