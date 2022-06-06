Police responding to standoff at Plano apartments

Police officials said a Collin County constable was trying to serve a warrant for aggravated assault when the suspect barricaded themselves in an apartment.

DALLAS — Plano police were responding to a barricade person incident at the Los Rios Park Apartments off 14th Street on Monday morning, officials said.

Police officials said a Collin County constable was trying to serve a warrant for aggravated assault when the suspect barricaded themselves in an apartment.

Plano police then responded to the situation, which was still ongoing around noon Monday. There were no known injuries reported, though police activity was heavy in the area, and a SWAT truck was among the police vehicles at the scene.

The apartments are located near East 14th Street and Los Rios Boulevard, on the west side of the Pecan Hollow Golf Course.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.