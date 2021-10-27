11-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle crossing Loop 820, police say

The boy was one of three juveniles attempting to cross the freeway, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A child died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening on West Loop 820 in west Fort Worth, police said.

It happened about 5:45 p.m. on W. Loop 820 S at Camp Bowie W. Boulevard, just south of the I-20 and 820 interchange.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the victim was an 11-year-old boy, and he was one of three children trying to cross the freeway.