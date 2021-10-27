11-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle crossing Loop 820, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A child died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening on West Loop 820 in west Fort Worth, police said.
It happened about 5:45 p.m. on W. Loop 820 S at Camp Bowie W. Boulevard, just south of the I-20 and 820 interchange.
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the victim was an 11-year-old boy, and he was one of three children trying to cross the freeway.
His name has not been released. No other information on the accident, including details on the car and driver involved, was available.