Looking for a job? 35 employers attending Big Tex virtual job fair

DALLAS — People looking for a job may have some luck in store thanks to the Big Tex virtual job fair which will have 35 employers in attendance to fill positions.

The fifth annual job fair is online from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 25. Go here to register.

A virtual training day is also planned on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be free personalized services, such as resume tips and interview skills training.

The partners will help identify your career interests, quantify your existing skillset and help you connect with jobs that are available.

The State Fair of Texas has partnered with Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, Goodwill Industries of Dallas and Communities Foundation of Texas.

Anyone who needs access to the internet to participate in the job fair can email community@bigtex.com for more information.

Here are the employers that are participating in the job fair:

ABM Aviation

Aerotek

A-MAX Auto Insurance

Boral Windows

ChildCare Careers

CINTAS

Custom-Crete LLC

Dallas County Sheriff’s Department

Dallas Fire Rescue

Danone

Employee Solutions

Environmental Investments, L.P. dba Lambert’s

Fedex Freight

FedEx Ground

First Step Community Empowerment

First Student Inc

Forward Air Solutions

Goodwill Industries of Dallas

Healthcare Administration Unlimited, LLC

Interceramic

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Penske Logistics

Phoenix House

PSSI

SMS InfoComm Corporation

Snelling Staffing

TEKsystems

Texas Freedom Network

The Saxton Group d.b.a. McAlister’s Deli

Tuesday Morning Company

Unicorp Services, Inc.

UPS

VIP Staffing

Walmart DC 6056