Looking for a job? 35 employers attending Big Tex virtual job fair

DALLAS — People looking for a job may have some luck in store thanks to the Big Tex virtual job fair which will have 35 employers in attendance to fill positions.
The fifth annual job fair is online from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 25. Go here to register.
A virtual training day is also planned on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will also be free personalized services, such as resume tips and interview skills training.
The partners will help identify your career interests, quantify your existing skillset and help you connect with jobs that are available.
The State Fair of Texas has partnered with Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, Goodwill Industries of Dallas and Communities Foundation of Texas.
Anyone who needs access to the internet to participate in the job fair can email community@bigtex.com for more information.
Here are the employers that are participating in the job fair:
ABM Aviation
Aerotek
A-MAX Auto Insurance
Boral Windows
ChildCare Careers
CINTAS
Custom-Crete LLC
Dallas County Sheriff’s Department
Dallas Fire Rescue
Danone
Employee Solutions
Environmental Investments, L.P. dba Lambert’s
Fedex Freight
FedEx Ground
First Step Community Empowerment
First Student Inc
Forward Air Solutions
Goodwill Industries of Dallas
Healthcare Administration Unlimited, LLC
Interceramic
Parkland Health & Hospital System
Penske Logistics
Phoenix House
PSSI
SMS InfoComm Corporation
Snelling Staffing
TEKsystems
Texas Freedom Network
The Saxton Group d.b.a. McAlister’s Deli
Tuesday Morning Company
Unicorp Services, Inc.
UPS
VIP Staffing
Walmart DC 6056
Worldwide Flight Service