'He was a remarkable mentor': Long-time Texas Woman's University regent dies Thursday

In the 12 years he served as regent, Schrader helped oversee growth on TWU’s Denton campus and helped establishing new campuses in Dallas and Houston.

Former Dallas city manager and long-time Texas Woman's University (TWU) regent George Schrader died in a North Texas hospital Thursday.

Schrader was first appointed to the Texas Woman’s University Board of Regents in 2007 by then-Governor Rick Perry. Schrader was re-appointed by Perry in 2013 for a second six-year term on the board.

In the 12 years he served as regent, Schrader helped oversee unprecedented growth on TWU’s Denton campus and played an integral role in establishing new TWU campuses in Dallas and Houston.

Among the construction projects launched or completed during Schrader's board tenure were the Scientific Research Commons, Parliament Village, the Oakland Complex, the Ann Stuart Science Complex, the Fitness and Recreation Center and major renovations to Old Main and Hubbard Hall.

The university also experienced steady enrollment increases and new highs in philanthropy during Schrader’s tenure.

“George Schrader was the consummate public servant and such an endearing gentleman,” TWU Chancellor Carine M. Feyten said. “He was a remarkable mentor and called me every Monday while he served on the board of regents. His impact on Texas Woman’s University, the City of Dallas and other municipalities will be felt by generations of people, not only through his legacy of policy and infrastructure improvement, but through his graceful way of interacting with everyone."

Sue S. Bancroft, a former board chair who served at the same time, described Schrader as “a man of great knowledge and wisdom.”

“He always asked the pertinent, important questions and he was connected to just about everybody in Dallas,” Bancroft said. “He was an incredible asset to TWU.”

Prior to serving as regent, Schrader had a lengthy career in public administration and business. He owned Schrader Investment Company and was a principal in the accounting firm, Schrader & Cline, LLC.

Schrader served as Dallas city manager from 1973 to 1981, after having served as the city’s assistant city manager for six years. He previously served as city manager for the cities of Mesquite and Ennis.

As Dallas city manager, Schrader played a key role in the development of several high-profile projects including Reunion Arena, Dallas City Hall, the expansion of the Dallas Public Library, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the launch of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and the Dallas Arts District.

In 1982, D Magazine credited Schrader with reviving a sleepy downtown business district and helping spur fast-paced city development by private firms, making Dallas one of the hottest cities in America for corporate relocations.

In 2013, the Senior Source of Dallas, which advocates for the elderly, honored Schrader with the Spirit of Generations Award, given annually to those who demonstrate outstanding support to the community and connect people of all ages.

In August 2020, Texas Woman’s University awarded Schrader an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters for his outstanding contributions to the university.

Schrader was a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration and served on the board for Life Information, Inc., Baker University and the Methodist Health System.