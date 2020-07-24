Lockdown boredom leads to video game shop success in North Texas

While businesses are closing and people are losing their jobs, this small business is flourishing during a global pandemic.

ARLINGTON, Texas — While some businesses close and people lose their jobs because of COVID-19, Retro Madness toy and video game shop is finding unexpected success in unprecedented times.

“We’ve been really blessed because most businesses have struggled,” Co-owner Steve Cromer said. “We definitely feel a lot of compassion for our fellow small business owners.”

Cromer and his partner took a risk on opening a second location in Southwest Plaza in December.

“COVID was not even a thought in our head whatsoever,” Cromer said.

It was almost game over a few weeks later when the global pandemic forced non-essential businesses to close.

“Tons of fear,” Cromer said. “As a business owner and especially opening a brand new location, we certainly had doubts of what the future would hold and whether we’d be able to maintain this location.”

Both Retro Madness locations survived the lockdown. When the doors re-opened, phones started ringing off the hook to Cromer’s surprise.

For a number of DFW families, the lockdown became a modern problem with a retro solution.

“People are desperate for something to do,” Cromer said.

Families suddenly found themselves in the market for used, affordable video games and consoles. Many found old game systems that were broken or malfunctioning, which kept the Retro Madness repair team busy.

On top of hiring new workers, Retro Madness is planning to open a third store in Fort Worth in September.

“It’s been a wild year,” Cromer said with a laugh.

The more games and consoles Comer sells, the more people can stay at home, at a time when it’s needed the most.

“It’s great to work with toys and video games, because 99.9% of people who leave the store are leaving happy,” Cromer said.