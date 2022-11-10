Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

Kyev Tatum wants the teens' shooting deaths in the Fort Worth quadruple murder to be a wake-up call for his area.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting.

The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum wants the teens' shooting death to be a wake-up call for his area.

"We know that these murders have created a traumatic environment," Tatum said.

Last Friday, just before 7 p.m., officers found the teens in an SUV after they say a botched drug deal turned deadly. Three of the teens died on scene. Paramedics rushed one of them to the hospital, but he passed away before doctors in the emergency room could save him.

"We know that we're not the only city that is experiencing this," said Tatum. "Some cities are managing it better than us."

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the dead teens as 19-year-old Ricky Jovon Craddock, along with Jaizson Deshaun Nash, Amari'yon Cravin, and Marc DeWayne Boyd Jr., all 17 years old. Someone snapped a photo of the victims before officers arrived, shared with Reverend Tatum. As part of the planning for an 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13 Meeting at New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church for which Tatum sent invitations.

Reverend Tatum shared with WFAA why he included that same shocking photograph in his invitations to certain people and organizations.

"That was the hardest picture for me to ever send out to those who care," said Tatum, "I did not put it on social media, I sent it to the news media and to elected officials and clergy who, when they see that picture, they should understand that we need help."

As a father to a teenager himself, Nettles said he's concerned about gun violence. The shooting happened in the district where Nettles was elected to represent voters. Still, he's named with Congressman Mark Veasey, Representative Nicole Collier and Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks, who Reverend Tatum has invited to his meeting to talk about neighborhood trauma.

Reverend Kyev Tatum said, "We need committed, compassionate adults to come together."

The Oct. 13 meeting is open to the public and anyone interested in working on solutions to help stop the violence in the Morningside area. Reverend Tatum also wants to give people who live, shop, work and worship in the area a place to talk about their fears and concerns. It will be held at New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, 2864 Mississippi Ave.