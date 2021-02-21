Live updates in Texas: Officials still urging North Texans to conserve water usage

Here's what's happening Sunday as thousands of North Texans are still reeling from the aftermath of the winter storms.

DALLAS — This story will be updated continuously on Feb. 21.

Thousands of Texans remain without access to clean drinking water, the Texas Division of Emergency Management said during an update Saturday afternoon on the state's response to the aftermath of the storm.

Officials with the agency explained there were still about 156,000 Texans who didn't have any water, clean or not, Saturday, an improvement from the 352,000 reported Friday.

Officials said the state had ordered 9.9 million bottles of water as of Friday from federal partners. They've received 5.5 million and have distributed 2.1 million bottles so far.

While dozens of boil water notices have been lifted across the state, including one covering Anna residents Sunday morning, roughly 1,300 are still in effect throughout Texas.

Cities like DeSoto are asking that their residents with water service also continue to conserve their consumption and limit their water use to essential needs like drinking and cooking through the next few days. That's to ensure they can continue to have sufficient water pressure throughout the system as the likelihood of more bursting pipes increases with the thaw.

At the same time, many Texans are beginning to face the full aftermath of the winter storms, with burst pipes causing damage to their homes or sky-high electric bills for some energy customers.

Gov. Greg Abbott called an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss the spike in energy bills affecting Texans after extreme winter weather left millions without electricity this week.

"To protect families, I am actively working with the Lieutenant Governor, the Speaker of the House, and members of the Legislature to develop solutions to ensure that Texans are not on the hook for unreasonable spikes in their energy bills," the governor said.



Mesquite opening libraries for people to file for assistance, giving away bottled water

The city of Mesquite is opening both of its libraries to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday to help people who don't have insurance apply for federal assistance for damage they sustained due to the winter storms. The library will have public computers available only.

To apply for assistance, residents need to:

Take photos of damaged home or belongings.

Make a list of damaged or items lost due to disaster

Those with insurance must file a claim with their insurance company.

Apply online or over the phone to FEMA. Call FEMA toll-free at 1-800-621-FEMA (1-800-621-3362) to apply for assistance or check your application status. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability and use a Text Telephone (TTY), you may call 800-462-7585.

To apply, you may need an insurance determination letter, documents proving your occupancy or ownership and proof of ID.

FEMA does not give assistance to people who's losses are covered by their insurance.

The city also has a limited supply of water to give out to residents dealing with plumbing issues, officials said. The city will host a distribution event on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Town East Mall near the city's water tower. Each household will receive one case of bottled water while supplies last.

"The city asks that only those residents in most need of this free water attend this distribution activity and leave the opportunity to their neighbors who may currently be in extreme situations," a news release from the city said.

The mall is located at 2063 Town East Mall.

Mavs donate $1.25 million to relief efforts

The Mavericks are giving away $1.25 million in grants and relief to help agencies and North Texans affected by the deadly winter storms.

Owner Mark Cuban and Mavericks players Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway, Jr., Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, along with CEO Cynt Marshall are some of those spearheading the effort with The Mavs Foundation and Chime, a news release said.

According the release, the funds will help pay for:

"Emergency and homeless shelters at the Kay Baily Hutcheson Convention Center, including facility costs, meals and transport to the shelters for Our Calling, Austin Street Shelter, and the Stewpot;

Rehousing for families at both The Family Place and Genesis Women’s Shelter, who both experienced burst pipes and severe damage;

Meals and utility costs and warming centers at 14 YMCA locations

Emergency rent for those in low-income housing and those who are experiencing power outages at The Wilkinson Center, Housing Crisis Center and Voice of Hope."

The Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund

“I am always touched by the generosity of our owner. When my boss donates $1 million dollars, it encourages the rest of us to show up and give," Marshall said in the release. "I also am very proud of our players who have always stepped up during our city’s time of need. This money will go a long way to get these organizations back on their feet."

Anna no longer under boil water order

The City of Anna is no longer under a boil water order, officials said Sunday morning. Power outages led to the days-long order that was issued early in the week. Officials were able to test the water system Saturday and said that as of Sunday, the water was safe to drink again.

Officials had originally not expected to be able to rescind the notice until Tuesday.

DeSoto to hold water distribution event, resume senior meal service

DeSoto residents who are without water service can pick up canned or bottled water at a drive-thru event being held at the city's new fire house Sunday. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m., or as long as supplies last.

The fire house is located at 206 S. Parks Street.

DeSoto is one of a number of cities hosting events Sunday to give out water. For a full list, click here.

The city said it is also hopeful to resume meal service through its Senior Center on Monday. Garbage collection is also expected to resume Monday.

Oncor says nearly 20,000 without power

As of 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Oncor said it currently had more than 1,500 active outages affecting more than 19,600 customers.

The power company is asking anyone still without power to report their outage by calling 888-313-4747, texting OUT to 66267, using the MyOncor app or reporting it on oncor.com

"Icy and hazardous road conditions and residual damage impacts of controlled outages on our equipment has hindered the restoration process, though personnel will continue to work around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," the company said in a statement on its website.

Lowe's giving away clean-up supplies Monday

Two Lowe's locations in Dallas-Fort Worth are giving away clean-up supplies to North Texans dealing with storm damage. Each event will have 500 buckets filled with supplies to give away, with items like trash bags, DampRid moisture absorber and flashlights.

The events start at 9 a.m. Monday until supplies last. The locations are:

Lowe's of South Arlington

1000 West Arbrook

Arlington, Texas 76015

Lowe’s of Southwest Dallas

8520 S. Hampton Rd