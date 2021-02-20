Live updates on crisis in Texas: Gov. Abbott calls emergency meeting to address spike in energy bills

Here's what's happening Saturday as North Texans are still reeling from the impacts left behind by winter storms.

DALLAS — This story will be updated continuously on Feb. 20.

Gov. Greg Abbott has called an emergency meeting with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, and other members of the Legislature.

The governor's office said they will discuss the spike in energy bills affecting Texans after extreme winter weather left millions without electricity this week.

"It is unacceptable for Texans who suffered through days in the freezing cold without electricity or heat to now be hit with skyrocketing energy costs," Abbott said.

"To protect families, I am actively working with the Lieutenant Governor, the Speaker of the House, and members of the Legislature to develop solutions to ensure that Texans are not on the hook for unreasonable spikes in their energy bills," the governor said.

The governor's office provided a list of the legislators that will be at the meeting:

Sen. Jane Nelson – Chair of Senate Finance Committee

Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. – Vice Chair of Senate Finance Committee

Sen. Kelly Hancock – Chair of Senate Business and Commerce Committee

Sen. Robert Nichols – Vice Chair of Senate Business and Commerce Committee

Rep. Greg Bonnen – Chair of House Appropriations Committee

Rep. Chris Paddie – Chair of House State Affairs Committee

Rep. Ana Hernandez – Vice Chair of House State Affairs Committee

Rep. Craig Goldman – Chair of House Energy Resources Committee

President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Texas

More help is on the way in wake of the devastating and deadly winter storm that affected all parts of the state this week.

The White House announced Saturday that Biden declared a major disaster in Texas, and he's asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to address the suffering

The help may include grants for temporary housing and home repair, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to get Texans back on their feet.

You can begin applying for help online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.

ERCOT's rolling blackouts draw the first lawsuit; AG vows probe

The blackouts that left much of Texas cold and thirsty have drawn their first lawsuit. The lawsuit filed Friday in a Nueces County court at law in Corpus Christi alleges the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, manager of the state's main electric grid, ignored repeated warnings of weaknesses in the state's electric power infrastructure.

It also accuses ERCOT and utility American Electric Power of causing property damage and business interruptions during this week's cold wave.

Also, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued civil investigative demands to ERCOT and electric utility companies, vowing “to the bottom of this power failure.”

Key links:

Remember to download the WFAA app for the latest need-to-know weather and power updates. You can also check one of our dozens of local radars near you, the latest forecast, weather cameras, and current conditions.