Live music returning to Richardson's CityLine Plaza in April

RICHARDSON, Texas — Live musical performances are returning to the CityLine Plaza starting in April.
In the spring of 2020, performances at CityLine had to be canceled due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
CityLine is a 204-acre area that includes a shopping mall, office buildings, apartments, restaurants, and a park, better known as CityLine Plaza. The outdoor park hosts many types of performances and shows.
The CityLine LIVE music series is returning to Richardson with live music every Friday and Saturday during April and May from 6 - 9 p.m.
Local musicians will perform while audience members will be able to watch from socially distanced circles.
Performances will include:
- Friday, April 2: Jake Quillin
- Saturday, April 3: Trevor Douglas
- Friday, April 9: Chris Raspante
- Saturday, April 10: Adam Case
- Friday, April 16: Ole G
- Saturday, April 17: Devin Leigh
- Friday, April 23: Justin Cashion
- Saturday, April 24: Remy Reilly
- Friday, April 30: Trees Marie
- Saturday, May 1: Kirk Holloway
- Friday, May 7: The Begonias
- Saturday, May 8: Dylan Shelley
- Friday, May 14: Mitchell Ferguson
- Saturday, May 15: Maya Piata
- Friday, May 21: Matt Barron
- Saturday, May 22: Chris Watson
- Friday, May 28: Alex Blair
- Saturday, May 29: John Herbert
All performances for CityLine LIVE are booked through 13th Floor Music.
In the event of inclement weather, concert performances will be canceled. The lineup of musicians is subject to change, according to CityLine. For more information, visit www.citylinedfw.com.
CityLine regularly sanitizes tables, chairs, and handrails. Employees will increase the frequency of sanitizing during events and afterward. Hand sanitizer is conveniently located around the Plaza. If rules should change about public gatherings, the events will be postpended or canceled.