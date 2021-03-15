Live music returning to Richardson's CityLine Plaza in April

The CityLine LIVE music series is returning to Richardson with live music every Friday and Saturday during April and May.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Live musical performances are returning to the CityLine Plaza starting in April.

In the spring of 2020, performances at CityLine had to be canceled due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

CityLine is a 204-acre area that includes a shopping mall, office buildings, apartments, restaurants, and a park, better known as CityLine Plaza. The outdoor park hosts many types of performances and shows.

The CityLine LIVE music series is returning to Richardson with live music every Friday and Saturday during April and May from 6 - 9 p.m.

Local musicians will perform while audience members will be able to watch from socially distanced circles.

Performances will include:

Friday, April 2: Jake Quillin

Saturday, April 3: Trevor Douglas

Friday, April 9: Chris Raspante

Saturday, April 10: Adam Case

Friday, April 16: Ole G

Saturday, April 17: Devin Leigh

Friday, April 23: Justin Cashion

Saturday, April 24: Remy Reilly

Friday, April 30: Trees Marie

Saturday, May 1: Kirk Holloway

Friday, May 7: The Begonias

Saturday, May 8: Dylan Shelley

Friday, May 14: Mitchell Ferguson

Saturday, May 15: Maya Piata

Friday, May 21: Matt Barron

Saturday, May 22: Chris Watson

Friday, May 28: Alex Blair

Saturday, May 29: John Herbert

All performances for CityLine LIVE are booked through 13th Floor Music.

In the event of inclement weather, concert performances will be canceled. The lineup of musicians is subject to change, according to CityLine. For more information, visit www.citylinedfw.com.