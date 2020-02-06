Live blog: Leaders ask for peace as protests, civil unrest continue across North Texas

A number of local and state leaders, including the governor, are holding news conferences on Tuesday in Dallas.

North Texas leaders are asking for peace and preparing for a fifth consecutive day of protests and demonstrations over the death of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis police custody.

Gov. Greg Abbott will visit Dallas on Tuesday to address the protests and violence that have occurred in recent days and meet with a number of state and local leaders to discuss the state's response.

Abbott will join Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, their police chiefs, the Texas DPS Director and Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard at Dallas City Hall at 1 p.m.

But before that begins, Dallas Chief of Police Renee Hall will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at police headquarters to address the protests.

And in Arlington, police will gather with community clergy leaders for a peace prayer in front of police headquarters at noon.

More protests are planned across North Texas for Tuesday, including locations in Dallas and Carrollton.

Follow along below for the latest updates across the region:

10:15 a.m.: Arlington clergy and police will hold a prayer for peace at noon in front of police headquarters, police said.

8:45 a.m.: Dallas Chief of Police Renee Hall announced she will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at police headquarters to address the protests and call for calm and peace. The news conference comes the day after police detained about 300 peaceful protesters on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

7 a.m.: The protests in Dallas have been an encouraging sight to see for George Floyd's family, co-counsel Lee Merritt said during an interview with WFAA. Merritt, a lawyer from Dallas, is part of the team of civil rights lawyers representing the family.

"The images coming out of Dallas of protesters peacefully marching, standing up and demanding equality not only for the Floyd family, but in the ample cases of police injustice in North Texas, the family is encouraged by that sight and we ask you all to continue," he said. "We are also asking law enforcement to avoid violence and any escalating, agitating protesters and righteous people who are standing up for their community."

Merritt also said that demonstrators should center their energy "on actions that actually impact the outcomes we're looking for" by placing pressure on the powers that be.

WFAA digital producer Jennifer Prohov contributed to this report.