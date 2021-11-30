Little Elm superintendent plans news conference over protest, chaos earlier this month

The district plans to hold a listening session for parents and students at 6 p.m. on Tuesday

Students returned to Little Elm High School Monday for the first time since the walkout that ended in chaos Friday, Nov. 19.

The district plans to hold a listening session for parents and students at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Little Elm High School Auditorium.

“This is a very upsetting time in our community,” Mayor Curtis Cornelius said Monday in a joint video statement with Little Elm Independent School District Superintendent Daniel Gallagher.

Gallagher was holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The video statement was published three days after videos started circulating of a planned student protest that ended in a chaotic clash with police. Officers are seen on videos using forceful tactics against several students.

A taser was deployed and pepper spray was used on students. Police said officers were assaulted by students.

Little Elm Police Department is investigating the actions of each officer involved.

“We’ve been as transparent as the law allows us to be,” Gallagher said in the video statement.

Friday’s campus demonstration was in reaction to a student reporting a sexual assault about one month ago, according to Gallagher. He said police and school administrators investigated the claim and determined there was insufficient evidence to prove a crime happened.

“We believe that misinformation related to this incident lead to a call by members of the student body to walk out in support of the alleged victim,” Gallagher explained.