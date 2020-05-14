Little Elm police searching for man accused of attacking jogger

The man was caught on video fleeing the scene in a 2019 or 2020 blue Cadillac XT4 Premium, police said.

Little Elm police are looking for a suspect they say attacked a jogging woman near Union Park Boulevard and Fishtrap Road in Little Elm Tuesday.

Police said the woman fought back and possibly injured the man who attacked her. The man was caught on video fleeing the scene in a 2019 or 2020 blue Cadillac XT4 Premium, police said.

Police say the suspect is male, dressed in all black with a black hoodie and a black and white bandana scarf around his face. The suspect is between 5-foot-11 and 6 feet tall and between 240 and 270 pounds, police said.

If you see this vehicle or a person fitting the suspect's description, call the department at 214-975-0460 and ask to speak to Sgt. St. Pe.