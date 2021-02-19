LIST: Water distribution events planned across North Texas

A number of cities in North Texas are under boil water orders or have been asked to conserve water. These distribution events aim to help those communities.

With millions of Texans under boil water orders or with no access to water due to damage caused by extremely cold temperatures, a number of water distribution options have opened across North Texas.

Here's a look at the distribution events that WFAA knows about:

Fort Worth

The City of Fort Worth has set up bottled water distribution at the following sites. Hours of operation are from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, and Thursday, Feb. 18, distribution begins at 8 a.m. and will continue as long as supplies last.

Four fire stations:

Station 9, 2575 Polaris Drive

Station 31, 4209 Longstraw Drive

Station 37, 4721 Ray White Road, Keller, TX

Station 38, 13280 Park Vista Blvd.

Residents can also pick up water at this school location:

Trinity Springs Middle School (Keller ISD), 3350 Keller Hicks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244.

You can also call 817-392-1234 for additional water distribution locations. Because supplies are limited, each household is limited to one case.

A number of breweries in Forth Worth are filling water containers on Friday. It's free, but residents must bring their own containers.

Breweries giving away water:

Cowtown Brewery, 1301 E Bleknap Street

Panther Island Brewing, 501 N Main Street

Wild Acre Brewery, 1734 E El Paso Street

Hop Fusion Ale Works, 200 E Broadway Ave

Plano

The City of Plano is giving out bottled water from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, or until supplies are gone. The distribution event will be at Grace Church Plano for anyone whose water has been shut off due to broken pipes.

Officials said up to 12 bottles of water per household are available. Grace Church Plano is located at 3301 Preston Road.

A contactless drive-through distribution site at the Plano Event Center, beginning Saturday. It will be located at the drive-up atrium on the north side of the center, which faces Spring Creek Parkway.

It will operate from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday through Monday.

Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers will be providing free filtered water through Feb. 23.

The company says to fill up on free water, customers will need to provide their own jugs or bottles and select stores will have an assortment for purchase. Then, customers will take their filled receptacle to the register. Each person will be limited to two gallons of water.