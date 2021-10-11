List: Veterans Day celebrations, events, discounts and deals in North Texas

DALLAS — Numerous events are planned across North Texas on Thursday for Veterans Day, from parades and celebrations to discounts and deals.
Here's a list of several of today's Veterans Day celebrations across our area, with links to more information about each event:
11 a.m. - Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade
11 a.m. - Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade
4:30 p.m. - Kaufman County Veteran's Day Event
Garland Veterans Day Events (throughout the day)
Azle Veteran's Day Celebration (throughout the day)
Veteran's Day Discounts and Deals
The Rustic
The Rustic is giving away a Free Hot Chicken & Cheese to all retired and active military personnel this Veterans Day.
Bowl & Barrel
Bowl & Barrel is giving away a free burger to all retired and active military personnel this Veterans Day.
Barbecue at Home by Dickey's Barbecue
From Nov. 11 through Dec. 31, Barbecue At Home is taking 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15. Barbecue At Home ships products nationwide.
Logan's Roadhouse
From 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, Logan's Roadhouse will be offering all veterans a free American Roadhouse Meal.
Kohl's
Kohl's is offering a 30% in-store discount for veterans and active-duty military through Sunday.
Walgreens
Walgreens is offering a 20% discount for veterans and active-duty military through Sunday.
Office Depot
Office Depot is offering 25% off at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores, through Saturday.
Free haircuts
Great Clips and Sport Clips are offering free haircuts to veterans, and Floyd's Barbershop is offering half-off haircuts
Dollar General
Dollar General is offering veterans and active-duty military a 20% discount through Sunday