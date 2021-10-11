List: Veterans Day celebrations, events, discounts and deals in North Texas

Here's a list of several of today's Veterans Day celebrations across our area, with links to more information about each event.

DALLAS — Numerous events are planned across North Texas on Thursday for Veterans Day, from parades and celebrations to discounts and deals.

Here's a list of several of today's Veterans Day celebrations across our area, with links to more information about each event:

11 a.m. - Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade

11 a.m. - Arlington Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony at Veterans Park

Garland Veterans Day Events (throughout the day)

Veteran's Day Discounts and Deals

The Rustic

The Rustic is giving away a Free Hot Chicken & Cheese to all retired and active military personnel this Veterans Day.

Bowl & Barrel

Bowl & Barrel is giving away a free burger to all retired and active military personnel this Veterans Day.

Barbecue at Home by Dickey's Barbecue

From Nov. 11 through Dec. 31, Barbecue At Home is taking 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15. Barbecue At Home ships products nationwide.

Logan's Roadhouse

From 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, Logan's Roadhouse will be offering all veterans a free American Roadhouse Meal.

Kohl's

Kohl's is offering a 30% in-store discount for veterans and active-duty military through Sunday.

Walgreens

Walgreens is offering a 20% discount for veterans and active-duty military through Sunday.

Office Depot

Office Depot is offering 25% off at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores, through Saturday.

Free haircuts

Great Clips and Sport Clips are offering free haircuts to veterans, and Floyd's Barbershop is offering half-off haircuts

Dollar General