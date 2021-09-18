List: Pumpkin patches, hayrides and other fall activities in North Texas

DALLAS — Fall is fast approaching, even if the warmer temperatures didn't get the memo. But whether it cools off much or not, there's still no shortage of ways to get your fall fix in North Texas over the next month.
Here's a list of pumpkin patches and other fall-themed locations in and around Dallas-Fort Worth:
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden: Autumn at the Arboretum
Where: 85258 Garland Road, Dallas
When: Sept. 18-Oct. 31
What: Get tickets and more info here for this year's "Bugtopia"-themed Autumn at the Arboretum, featuring 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. Yes, 90,000.
Hall's Pumpkin Farm & Corn Maze, Grapevine
Where: 3420 Hall Johnson Road ,Grapevine
When: Open Oct. 1 for the season; closed Mondays and Tuesdays
What: Hall's Pumpkin Farm offers pumpkins of all sizes, hayrides and a corn maze. Get more information here.
St. James Episcopal Church, Dallas
Where: 9845 McCree Road, Dallas
When: Open daily, starting Oct. 2
What: Thousands of pumpkins of every shape, size and variety will be available for sale at the St. James Pumpkin Patch. The patch funds the church's student ministries.
Christ United Methodist Church, Plano
Where: 3101 Coit Road, Plano
When: Sept. 26 - Oct. 31, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
What: Pumpkins for sale in the north parking lot of the church. The patch benefits the church's youth ministries.
Pumpkin Patch Palabra de Vida
Where: 2554 Bakersfield St., Dallas
What: The Oak Cliff pumpkin patch plans to open Oct. 10. Go to their Facebook page for more updates.
Pumpkin Nights, Arlington
Where: Howell Farms, 4016 W. Division St., Arlington
When: Sept. 23 - Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
What: Pumpkin Nights features a half-mile walking path featuring haunted attractions and 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins. There's also a festival area. Get more info and buy tickets here.
Mainstay Farm Park Pumpkin Days, Cleburne
Where: 1004 W. Bethesda Road, Cleburne
When: Sept. 24 - Oct. 31 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
What: Pumpkin Days at Mainstay Farm features dozens of attractions and rides, along with live music on select dates, food and drinks.
Team Family Farms, Aubrey
Where: 1042 W. Sherman Dr., Aubrey
When: Sept. 25 - Nov. 7, open every day
What: The Team Family Farms' annual pumpkin patch festival, billed as a "rustic wonderland in the country," features rides and attractions for kids, pumpkins for sale and photo spots.
Preston Trail Farms, Gunter
Where: 15102 Texas 289, Gunter
When: Sept. 18 - Nov. 24, open every day
What: The Big Orange Pumpkin Farm features a farm train, hayride, petting barn and hay maze. Info on tickets here.
Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm, Midlothian
Where: 1530 Indian Creek Dr., Midlothian
When: Oct. 2 - Oct. 31, Saturdays and Sunday
What: Pumpkin-filled paths over 15 acres of fall farm adventures, including barnyard animals, vintage tractors, hayrides and a corn maze. Get more info here.
Pitchfork Pumpkin Patch, Royse City
Where: 7126 South Farm Road 548, Royse City
When: Oct. 1 - Oct. 31, every day
What: A family-owned pumpkin patch offering a wide variety of pumpkins and activities, including Friday movie nights and pumpkin smashing. More info here.