List: Pumpkin patches, hayrides and other fall activities in North Texas

Pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall activities of all kinds are available across North Texas in September and October.

DALLAS — Fall is fast approaching, even if the warmer temperatures didn't get the memo. But whether it cools off much or not, there's still no shortage of ways to get your fall fix in North Texas over the next month.

Here's a list of pumpkin patches and other fall-themed locations in and around Dallas-Fort Worth:

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden: Autumn at the Arboretum

Where: 85258 Garland Road, Dallas

When: Sept. 18-Oct. 31

What: Get tickets and more info here for this year's "Bugtopia"-themed Autumn at the Arboretum, featuring 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. Yes, 90,000.

Hall's Pumpkin Farm & Corn Maze, Grapevine

Where: 3420 Hall Johnson Road ,Grapevine

When: Open Oct. 1 for the season; closed Mondays and Tuesdays

What: Hall's Pumpkin Farm offers pumpkins of all sizes, hayrides and a corn maze. Get more information here.

St. James Episcopal Church, Dallas

Where: 9845 McCree Road, Dallas

When: Open daily, starting Oct. 2

What: Thousands of pumpkins of every shape, size and variety will be available for sale at the St. James Pumpkin Patch. The patch funds the church's student ministries.

Christ United Methodist Church, Plano

Where: 3101 Coit Road, Plano

When: Sept. 26 - Oct. 31, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

What: Pumpkins for sale in the north parking lot of the church. The patch benefits the church's youth ministries.

Pumpkin Patch Palabra de Vida

Where: 2554 Bakersfield St., Dallas

What: The Oak Cliff pumpkin patch plans to open Oct. 10. Go to their Facebook page for more updates.

Pumpkin Nights, Arlington

Where: Howell Farms, 4016 W. Division St., Arlington

When: Sept. 23 - Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

What: Pumpkin Nights features a half-mile walking path featuring haunted attractions and 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins. There's also a festival area. Get more info and buy tickets here.

Mainstay Farm Park Pumpkin Days, Cleburne

Where: 1004 W. Bethesda Road, Cleburne

When: Sept. 24 - Oct. 31 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

What: Pumpkin Days at Mainstay Farm features dozens of attractions and rides, along with live music on select dates, food and drinks.

Team Family Farms, Aubrey

Where: 1042 W. Sherman Dr., Aubrey

When: Sept. 25 - Nov. 7, open every day

What: The Team Family Farms' annual pumpkin patch festival, billed as a "rustic wonderland in the country," features rides and attractions for kids, pumpkins for sale and photo spots.

Preston Trail Farms, Gunter

Where: 15102 Texas 289, Gunter

When: Sept. 18 - Nov. 24, open every day

What: The Big Orange Pumpkin Farm features a farm train, hayride, petting barn and hay maze. Info on tickets here.

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm, Midlothian

Where: 1530 Indian Creek Dr., Midlothian

When: Oct. 2 - Oct. 31, Saturdays and Sunday

What: Pumpkin-filled paths over 15 acres of fall farm adventures, including barnyard animals, vintage tractors, hayrides and a corn maze. Get more info here.

Pitchfork Pumpkin Patch, Royse City

Where: 7126 South Farm Road 548, Royse City

When: Oct. 1 - Oct. 31, every day