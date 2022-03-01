Search for Lina Sardar Khil: San Antonio Police provide update on missing 3-year-old girl

Lina disappeared on the afternoon of Dec. 20, igniting a massive search effort.

SAN ANTONIO — More than two weeks after she vanished from a northwest San Antonio playground, a police update is expected Tuesday afternoon on the search for 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil.

Law enforcement were seen searching a field a few miles from the apartment complex where the girl disappeared.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Lina late on the evening of Dec. 20, a few hours after police said she disappeared.

Although the search for her has grown to include volunteer crews and FBI specialists, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has said they have few leads to go on.

The department has continued to officially treat her disappearance as a missing-person case. Meanwhile, total reward money for information leading to Lina's discovery stands at $150,000.

Even over the holiday weekend, search crews were seen combing through San Antonio's green belts and outdoor areas for any sign of the young girl. Among them was Mohammad Wali, who, like Lina's family, found a new home in the Alamo City after relocating from Afghanistan.

“It is a very tragic story for us," Wali told KENS 5 on Sunday. "Our community, it’s very sad, they cannot tolerate but we try and keep trying."

BREAKING: there is a large police and FBI presence at a green belt off of Babcock Road. SAPD is providing an update at 4:30 @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/mRZvqa4Mcr — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) January 4, 2022

The day after her disappearance, KENS 5's Henry Ramos spoke with Lina's father, who said through a translator that he and his wife were questioned by authorities for several hours. He also said at the time he believes their daughter was abducted.