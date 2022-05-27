Lifeguards prepare to open Dallas public pools Memorial Day weekend; job openings still available

Dallas Aquatics team will open three of the city's Cove pool centers and Bahama Beach this weekend. The department is also offering incentives for new lifeguards.

DALLAS — Excitement is building across the City of Dallas, as Parks and Recreation staffers prepare to open public pools for the season.

“We’ve got the water slides. We’ve got then diving boards. Temperatures are getting warmer. Kids are getting out of school. It’s time to go out there, get wet, and have some fun,” said Raul Robles, aquatics manager for Dallas Parks and Recreation.

Beginning Sat., May 28, Robles and his team will start by opening The Cove Aquatic Center at Fretz, The Cove Aquatic Center at Samuell Grand, and The Cove at Crawford.

“We also have our water park, Bahama Beach, opening as well,” said Robles.

The rest of Dallas’ aquatic centers and public pools will open June 4.

Aquatics supervisors said there’s enough staff on board, so no restrictions are expected, at this time.

The team is still looking to hire lifeguards. It’s even offering financial incentives and training for those who want to work city pools this season.

“They get an opportunity to earn $500 on top, at the end of the season. And if we extend any weekends, they’ll get a chance to earn an extra $600 on top of that,” said Robles.

Dallas Parks and Recreation Board members hope the community will keep public pools busy. Board President Arun Agarwal said the department is also working to make facilities accessible for all.

“We talk about equity, there are kids who want to come to the pool, but they cannot because they don’t have the right swimming costumes. We are doing a drive, please go to our website, and if you can, donate a swimsuit for a kid who needs it,” said Agarwal.