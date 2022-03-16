Demolition of iconic Lewisville water tower underway

The iconic water tank has towered over the city at the corner of Interstate 35E and College Street since 1959.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A mainstay along Interstate 35E is on its way down.

Crews worked on the demolition of the iconic Lewisville water tower on Wednesday.

Demolition was scheduled to begin on Monday, but high winds delayed the process for two consecutive days. However, crews began demolition of the water tower on Wednesday, and WFAA got chopper video as they began to deconstruct the iconic structure.

Watch WFAA's stream of the crews taking down the tower here:

The iconic water tank has towered over the city at the corner of Interstate 35E and College Street since 1959. It notably pays tribute to the Lewisville High School Fighting Farmers and their two football state championships in 1993 and 1996.

The tower, however, has not been in operation since 2020. The city decided last year that it would demolish the tower rather than renovate it. The city said it would cost $700,000 to fix and re-paint the tower -- and that number didn't include routine maintenance costs.

A city spokesperson told WFAA in July that the water tower was originally built to last 50 years.