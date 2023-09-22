'He took my baby' | Mom of 17-year-old killed outside Lewisville fast food restaurant prays for shooter, gun violence to end

Skylar Linson, 17, was shot and killed in a parking lot in Lewisville on Wednesday. His mother pleads for youth and gun violence to end.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Aleasha Parks scrolls through the countless photos and videos on her phone. She laughs and cries at the memories of Skylar Linson, her 17-year-old son.

"We call him 'Sky Boogie' or 'Little Sky Sky,'" she said.

Parks said he worked at Whataburger, in addition to being a senior at Lewisville High School. She said he had dreams to pursue music.

On Wednesday after school, Linson was at a Raising Cane's parking lot next to the campus when police confirm another teenager shot and killed him. Officials said Linson was shot multiple times and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

"He took my baby," Parks said. "[My oldest son] said Skyler was shot. And it just haunts me, those words. It just plays over and over and over in my head."

The suspect, also a teenager, tried to get away. But police said a witness followed the alleged shooter, which led to his arrest. Police believe this was a targeted shooting.

Parks wants youth and gun violence to stop.

"I pray for [the shooter]. I pray for his mother because he's a kid too. He is confused, evidently."

She said, "You don't have to pick up a gun. You don't have to throw away your life, and you don't have to take a life."