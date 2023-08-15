Police investigating double homicide after 2 bodies found in North Texas home

Few details were released by police, who said two bodies were found inside a home in the 800 block of Ramblewood Drive.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Two people were found dead in what police are describing as a double homicide in Lewisville on Monday, officials said.

Few details were released by police, who said two bodies were found inside a home in the 800 block of Ramblewood Drive, near Orchard Lane and West Main Street.

Police said the incident was a double homicide, but how the victims died was not released.

Detectives were "working several leads, but this appears to be an isolated incident," according to a police news release.

Officials said there was no threat to the community.

More information about the case was not released. The victims' names have not been released.